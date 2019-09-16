Donegal Senior Championship Recap

Kilcar, Milford and Naomh Conaill secured quarter final places in the Michael Murphy’s Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship over the weekend.

Kilcar’s win at Bundoran means the Towney men are back in the last eight with a game to play.

Milford and Naomh Conaill both won on Saturday to secure progression to the knock out phase.

Milford will top their group after Four Masters pulled off the shock of the championship so far beating Glenswilly at Pairc Naomh Columba on Sunday evening.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been assessing the standings in the Donegal Senior Championship with Sport’s Editor of the Donegal Democrat Peter Campbell…