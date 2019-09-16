Council urged to address Windyhall ‘racecourse’

Major safety concerns over Windyhall Road in Letterkenny have been brought to the fore again.

Due to numerous road works currently underway in the town, the narrow road is said to have become a popular route for motorists seeking to escape the traffic backlog.

However, the road, which has already been hailed as hazardous on numerous occasions, is also used by children walking home from school.

The stretch is said to be lacking on street lighting, therefore unsuitable for ramps to be installed there.

Cllr Kevin Bradley says something must be done to counteract what he termed ‘a racecourse’: