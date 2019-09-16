Billboard campaign launched to reopen beds at LUH

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has launched a billboard campaign for the reopening of beds at Letterkenny University Hospital ahead of Budget 2020.

Following the budget last year, a commitment was given by Government to reopen the short stay ward at the hospital and to recruit the necessary staff to facilitate it.

However, Senator MacLochlainn says it is outrageous that almost a year later and all the beds have yet to be reopened.

He says it is time now that the Government fulfilled its promises: