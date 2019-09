The All Ireland League campaigns began this weekend with City of Derry losing to Bangor in Division 2C.

Letterkenny got their first win in the Rugby Championship 3 after they defeated Virginia on a score of 19-5.

In International news Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of their first Rugby World Cup match against Scotland.

Alex McDonald reviewed all the weekend’s rugby action with Pauric Hilferty…