More medals for Donegal Masters at Europeans

Finn Valley’s Noreen Bonner and Gloria Donaghey were part of the Ireland team that secured bronze in the Half Marathan at the European Masters Championships in Venice.

Bonner finished in 5th with Donaghey in 12th. Their performances help Ireland to medal but they just missed out on a silver by seconds when the times were totaled. Germany took the silver as Italy won gold.

On Saturday, their Finn Valley team mate Brian O Domhnaill helped Ireland to win a gold in the 20k walk and Kathryn Mc Devitt of Letterkenny AC won silver in the 4 x 100 relay.