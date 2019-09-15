Inishowen Football League Results 15/09/19

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Buncrana 3 V 1 Culdaff

Cockhill Yth 4 V 2 Illies

Glengad 1 V 0 Greencastle

Aileach 6 V 0 Carn FC

 Strand Hotel First  Division

Rasheney 0 V 2 Aileach Res

Clonmany 4 V 0 Dunree

QPS 2 V 2Glengad Res

Greencastle Res 2 V 2 Redcastle Utd

Donegal Signs Knockout Shield

Carn Res 3 V 3 Carrowmena FC *Carn Res won 6-5 on penalties

Dunree Res 1 V 2 Clonmany

Aileach Yth 4 V 0 Moville Res

Illies Res 4 V 1 Rasheney Res

Inishowen Engineering Division Two 

Culdaff Res 0 V 0 Redcastle Res

 

