Inishowen Football League Results 15/09/19

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Buncrana 3 V 1 Culdaff
Cockhill Yth 4 V 2 Illies
Glengad 1 V 0 Greencastle
Aileach 6 V 0 Carn FC
Strand Hotel First Division
Rasheney 0 V 2 Aileach Res
Clonmany 4 V 0 Dunree
QPS 2 V 2Glengad Res
Greencastle Res 2 V 2 Redcastle Utd
Donegal Signs Knockout Shield
Carn Res 3 V 3 Carrowmena FC *Carn Res won 6-5 on penalties
Dunree Res 1 V 2 Clonmany
Aileach Yth 4 V 0 Moville Res
Illies Res 4 V 1 Rasheney Res
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Culdaff Res 0 V 0 Redcastle Res