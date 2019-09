Dundalk have won the EA Sports Cup after a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The game finished 2-2 after 90 minutes and the score stayed the same throughout the whole of extra time.

Derry, who led twice were reduced to 10 men after Grant Gillespie was sent off after 57 minutes.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport…