Derry City were beaten in the EA Sports Cup Final on penalties by Dundalk on Saturday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

After 120 minutes of enthralling action which saw two goals for each side and the Candystripes’ Grant Gillespie sent off. The game went to a penalty shootout which Dundalk won 6-5.

After the game Derry City manager Declan Devine spoke with Martin Holmes…