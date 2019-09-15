Concern Newmills Corn and Flax mills potential not being utilised

There’s concern that the Newmills Corn and Flax Mills is not being utilised to its full potential.

Visitor numbers are said to be significantly lower to the mills when compared to other tourist destinations in the county.

The Council has committed to engage with the OPW in a bid to explore the issue further.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the site lacks a visitor centre and coffee shop, two things he feels would greatly improve the overall experience.

He says a number of buildings at the site are currently in Council ownership, and every effort must be made to utilise them: