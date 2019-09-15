Beef talks agreement reached

Agreements have been reached today after marathon talks lasting over 24 hours between Meat Industry Ireland representatives and Farm Organisations in the beef dispute.

In a statement, the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed says the talks have ended this afternoon.

They’ve agreed on a two strand agreement for the reform of the Irish Beef Sector.

The deal involves a number of interventions, to provide immediate benefit for beef producers, as well as a range of strategic steps to address structural imbalances in the sector.

The Minister says a number of actions in the area of market transparency, beef promotion and strengthening the position of the farmer in the supply chain were agreed upon.