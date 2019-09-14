PSNI launch appeal following burglary in Grovemount Court, Derry

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Grovemount Court area of Altnagelvin, Derry on Thursday last.

Entry is believed to have been gained to the property between 11am and 2pm.

Detective Sergeant Boyd says the two owners have been left shaken after returning to find their home had been ransacked and several items of jewellery taken.

Anyone with with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 917 of 12/09/19.