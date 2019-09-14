Milford secure win over Glenfin to reach quarter-finals – FT Report & Reaction

Milford recorded a 1-17 to 3-8 victory over Glenfin in Group C of the Donegal Senior Football Championship at Moyle View Park, and this means that they qualify for the quarter-finals having chalked up a win in their opening game as well.

Glenfin started fairly well but the home side led by 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

It was exciting stuff in the second half as the scores flowed but Milford – with Luke Barrett firing over nine points – proving to have the edge as they held on and won by three points.

Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Diarmaid spoke with Milford midfielder Luke Barrett…

Milford manager Danny O’Donnell gave his thoughts on today’s game…