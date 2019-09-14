Gaoth Dobhair overcome St. Michael’s – FT Report & Reaction

Donegal and Ulster Champions Gaoth Dobhair got the victory they sought at the Banks as they overcame St. Michael’s by 1-8 to 1-3 in a low-scoring Group A game.

The Gaeltacht side led by 0-6 to a goal at the break with Colm McFadden getting the goal for the home side in difficult conditions.

Gaoth Dobhair played the better football in the second half and a late goal from Gary McFadden late on put the icing on the cake.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney report from The Bridge in Dunfanaghy…

After the game Oisin spoke with St Michael’s Colm McFadden but first Gaoth Dobhair Captain Niall Friel…