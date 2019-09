Derry City are looking to win back to back EA Sports Cup’s for the first time in 11 years when they face Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium on Saturday night.

The Candystripes are the cup’s most successful side but their recent form against Dundalk does not read well for Derry fans. They haven’t beaten Dundalk in their last 11 attempts.

Ahead of the game Derry manager Declan Devine spoke with Kevin McLaughlin…