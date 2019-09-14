Donegal Championship Results 14/09/19

Donegal Senior Football Championship
GROUP A
St Michael’s 1-03 V 1-08 Gaoth Dobhair
GROUP C
Milford 1-17 V 3-08 Glenfin
GROUP B
Dungloe 1-03 V 2-16 Naomh Conaill
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
GROUP B
Aodh Rua 1-12 V 1-11 St Naul’s
GROUP B
Downings 0-05 V 1-05 Naomh Muire
GROUP C
N Colmcille 0-09 V 0-06 Burt
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
St Michaels 1-04 V 2-09 Gaoth Dobhair
Milford 0-05 V 1-13 Glenfin
Dungloe 1-02 V 0-15 Naomh Conaill
Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
Aodh Rua 0-06 V 0-11 St Naul’s
Downings 1-07 V 2-10 Naomh Muire
Donegal Junior Championship Gp A
N Padraig Lifford 0-10 V 0-16 Carndonagh
Donegal Junior Championship Gp B
Convoy 2-08 V 0-14 Urris
Donegal Junior Championship Gp C
N Padraig Muff 1-07 V 1-09 Moville
Donegal Senior C Group
Glenswilly 1-10 V 1-09 Glenfin
St Eunan’s 3-15 V 0-05 Sean Mac Cumhaill