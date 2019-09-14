Donegal Championship Results 14/09/19

Donegal Senior Football Championship

GROUP A
St Michael’s 1-03 V 1-08 Gaoth Dobhair

GROUP C
Milford 1-17 V 3-08 Glenfin

GROUP B
Dungloe 1-03 V 2-16 Naomh Conaill

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

GROUP B
Aodh Rua 1-12 V 1-11 St Naul’s

GROUP B

Downings 0-05 V 1-05 Naomh Muire

GROUP C
N Colmcille 0-09 V 0-06 Burt

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship  

St Michaels 1-04 V 2-09 Gaoth Dobhair

Milford 0-05 V 1-13 Glenfin

Dungloe 1-02 V 0-15 Naomh Conaill

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship

Aodh Rua 0-06 V 0-11 St Naul’s

Downings 1-07 V 2-10 Naomh Muire

Donegal Junior Championship Gp A

N Padraig Lifford 0-10 V 0-16 Carndonagh

Donegal Junior Championship Gp B

Convoy 2-08 V 0-14 Urris

Donegal Junior Championship Gp C

N Padraig Muff 1-07 V 1-09 Moville

Donegal Senior C Group

Glenswilly 1-10 V 1-09 Glenfin

St Eunan’s 3-15 V 0-05 Sean Mac Cumhaill

