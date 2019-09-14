Beef talks won’t be simple task – Donegal Beef Plan Movement

The Donegal Beef Plan Movement says today’s talks aimed at resolving the ongoing beef dispute won’t be a simple task.

Meat Industry Ireland has confirmed it is entering the negotiations organised by the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed which will take place later today at the Department of Agriculture in Dublin.

Minister Creed is appealing to both sides to enter the meeting in good faith to end the row, which has resulted in many factories stopping production due to blockades by farmers.

PRO of Beef Plan Movement Donegal, Eimear McGuinness says ultimately negotiations need to result in farmers getting a better deal:

Meanwhile, Midlands North West MEP Matt Carthy says for any talks to be successful, it is crucial that the Minister for Agriculture, brings real and meaningful proposals to the table which improves the dire situation faced by beef farmers.