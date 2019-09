Finn Harps suffered their fourth defeat in a row after they were beaten 3-1 by Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Sligo scored three goals in the space of 10 minutes to all but seal their win, Harps battled back and scored one right at the death through Harry Ashcroft.

After the game former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore..