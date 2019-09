Three groups in Donegal have each secured funding under the Leader programme to help them improve services and facilities for communities. Each of the groups receives just under €25,000.

Drumhome Heritage Society is funding geophysical surveys at two different locations in the Ballintra/Laghey area, Downstrands Family Resource Centre is extended the office facilities at the Dolmen Eco Centre in Portnoo, and Red Hugh’s GAA Club is improving disabled access at Páirc Aodh Rua in Killygordon.