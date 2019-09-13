Public meeting to discuss future of Inishtrahull

A public meeting takes place at the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh tomorrow to discuss the future of Inishtrahull Island.

The meeting, at 12 noon, is being hosted by the Inishtrahull Initiative, which is inviting people interested in the island to discuss how best to protect its heritage and ecology into the future.

The island is six miles off Malin Head and nine miles from Culdaff’s Bunagee Pier, making the island, and in particular, the Tor Beg Rocks, the most northerly point on the island of Ireland.

Sophie Foxley is a member of the Inishtrahull Initiative…………..