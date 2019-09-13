Person rescued from River Foyle

A person has been rescued from the River Foyle today.

Shortly after 11am this morning, Foyle Search & Rescue were alerted by the PSNI to reports that a person had entered the water.

Two boats a jetski and land crews were tasked to the scene.

Upon arrival, Foyle Search and Rescue crews conducted a co-ordinated search and a person observed in the water was rescued.

The person was stabilized by FSR Emergency First Responders and an Emergency Medical Technician on board before being transferred to land to an awaiting support crew.

The person was transferred by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital.