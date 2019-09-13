Ollie Horgan Reaction – Harps beaten in Sligo

Finn Harps advantage over UCD at the bottom of the Premier Division has been cut to five points after Friday’s games.

UCD played out a scoreless draw with St Pats while Harps lost at Sligo Rovers 3-1.

In a nine minute spell in the first half, Niall Watson, Ronan Murray and Sam Warde had Sligo 3-0 and that effectively ended Harps hopes of a result at the Showgrounds.

Tony McNamee scored Harps consolation late on and before that Harps boss Ollie Horgan was sent to the stands.

Manager Horgan told Chris Ashmore it was hard to repair the first half damage…