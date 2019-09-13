Letterkenny MD must “look after Manor” – Canning

It’s been confirmed that boundary changes which came in before May’s local elections will be fully implemented at the end of the year, meaning that from January 1st, Manorcunningham, Magherabeg and surrounding areas will become part of the Letterkenny Municipal District.

However, one Inishowen councillor says there could be a potential issue, because long term road programmes are being devised in each MD now, ahead of the county council’s forthcoming budget.

Cllr Paul Canning says he’ll be pressing his Letterkenny colleagues to ensure that the area leaving Inishowen is looked after…………..