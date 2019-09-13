Foster rubbishes claims DUP will accept some EU rules

DUP leader Arlene Foster has denied reports that the party could accept that Northern Ireland would abide by some EU rules after Brexit.

The Times in London says the party would drop its objections to regulatory checks in the Irish Sea – however Arlene Foster has tweeted that they will not support a deal that creates a barrier to East West trade and described the story as “nonsense.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned against breaking the law over Brexit by the speaker of the UK House of Commons.

In a speech, Speaker John Bercow said legislation aimed at preventing no-deal must be obeyed………….