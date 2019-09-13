Eight Donegal players honoured with Ulster All Stars

Donegal’s Michael Murphy was named Player of the Year at Thursday night’s Ulster All Stars in Armagh.

The captain lead Donegal to back to back Ulster Senior Football titles in 2019.

Seven other Donegal players were also honoured with Irish News All Stars.

Goalkeeper Shaun Patton along with defenders Stephen McMeniman and Paddy McGrath. Ryan McHugh took another provincial award as did Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Jamie Brennan and Paddy McBrearty.

Tyrone’s Cathal McShane, Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Franks Burns and Ronan McNameee were also named.

Armagh’s Jarleth Og Burns and Rian O’Neill were the two none Donegal Tyrone players included.

The awards were held at the Armagh City Hotel.