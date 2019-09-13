Driver detected driving under the influence of drugs in Letterkenny

A driver stopped by Gardai in Letterkenny is due in court after being found to be driving under the influence of drugs on Wednesday evening.

Gardai say they received a report from a member of the public in relation to a car driving dangerously in the town.

Gardaí attached to the District Drugs Unit responded and observed the car driving dangerously on the approach to Mountain Top.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for dangerous driving.

A small quantity of drugs were located in the car.

The driver was subsequently tested for the presence of drugs in his system, he tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis.