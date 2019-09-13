Donagh Park takeover stalled because of wayleave issues

It’s emerged that Donegal County Council’s takeover of Donagh Park in Carndonagh has been stalled because a document pertaining to a wayleave regarding one house on the estate hasn’t been obtained.

The takeover is regarded as vital to allow the council proceed with footbridge bridge repairs which would facilitate the restoration of a river walk and pedestrian access to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

At this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Cllr Albert Doherty said issues had emerged regarding one house which had changed ownership.

He said several months ago, he had traced the new owner in the US, and secured verbal permissions.

However, Cllr Doherty says the necessary signed legal documents have not been secured…………