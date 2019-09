There’s been a slight increase in the number of people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures published by the INMO this morning show 26 people waiting, up five on yesterday’s figure. Of those waiting this morning, three were on Emergency Department trolleys.

According to the INMO, there were 454 admitted patients awaiting beds across the country this morning, the highest number, 73, at University Hospital, Limerick.