Termon were crowned Donegal Minor A Champions for the first time in the clubs history on Wednesday night

The Burn Road side came from four points down going into the closing quarter to beat Gaoth Dobhair 1-11 to 2-4 in Convoy.

A late Mark Gallagher goal and points from Aaron Reid, Jamie Grant, Jack Alcorn and Man of the Match Ryan McFadden won the title for Termon.

Manager Trevor Alcorn said his side’s belief took them to the win…