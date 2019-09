Serious concern has been raised over the standard of the Letterkenny to Milford road.

Donegal County Council has stated that there is no current funding programme to carry out extensive works on the stretch but that it will be kept available for consideration.

Cllr Liam Blaney, who raised the issue, says despite numerous promises made, no money has been forthcoming. He believes that there is a wider issue of a severe lack of funding for local road upgrades from central Government……………..