Ollie Horgan looking for points in Sligo

Finn Harps hit the road again on Friday night when they head for the Showgrounds to play Sligo Rovers.

Points on the road for Harps will be a big boost in trying to seal the relegation play off place.

Mark Russell is back after suspension for Harps but Niall Logue is out with injury after picking up a knock last week.

Rovers have several players missing with Lewis Banks, David Cawley and Dante Leverock all suspended while Ballybofey native Johnny Dunleavy will face a late fitness test on an achilles problem before the game.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan is looking for his side to improve from last weeks defeat to Pats…