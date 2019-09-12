NW projects urged to apply to Regional Enterprise Development fund

Projects across the North West are being urged to apply for funding under the Regional Enterprise Development fund.

The fund is an open national competitive call to stimulate and support regional projects and initiatives and is provided by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, through Enterprise Ireland.

They are seeking applications for projects in three different categories; Strategic Change Projects, which are major projects with a high impact on regional development, Regional Strengthening Projects, which are aimed at filling gaps in regional enterprise, and Enterprise Clustering Projects, aimed at further growing established business clusters.

Funding up to €5 million is available.

Applications close at 3pm on Wednesday September 25th.