Inishowen councillors say Boxer Moran must return

Councillors in Inishowen say the minister with responsibility for flooding has still not revisited the area, months after promising to do so.

In the meantime, they say, rivers remain clogged with no clarity as to who can clear them, while in Buncrana, there are residents who are fearful every time there is heavy rain, because their homes are still unprotected, two years after the floods of 2017.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the fact that Buncrana hasn’t been prioritised is a major concern, and the sooner Minister Kevin Boxer Moran honours his promise to come back, the better……….