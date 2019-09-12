HSE confirms Lifford Dental Clinic closure is temporary

The HSE has confirmed that the closure of the Dental Clinic at Lifford Community Hospital is a temporary measure to facilitate necessary remedial works.

In a statement this morning, management say the service is not ceasing, and will be operated from alternative locations. As of now, they say they cannot give a time frame for the closure.

No other services at the hospital are affected.

Statement in full –

“The HSE Dental Clinic at Lifford Community Hospital currently operates 3 days per week serving the Lifford, Raphoe and St Johnston area.

THE HSE has decided to temporarily transfer the Dental Services from the Dental Clinic at Lifford to Dental Clinics in both Stranorlar and Letterkenny as of the 16th of September. This is due to a number of remedial building works that are required on the premises to ensure that it complies with HIQA standards. The issue solely relates to the dental clinic and immediate adjoining rooms, which are connected to the main hospital but external to it.

The dental service to the people of Lifford has not ceased it will be operated from these alternative locations temporarily. We have contacted all service users to inform them of this and offer them appointments at alternative locations. Currently we cannot give a time frame from when the Dental Clinic at Lifford will resume.

We are working closely with our Estates Department to assess the situation and find a solution and will continue to keep out clients updated. We wish to apologise to any inconvenience cause to our service users.”