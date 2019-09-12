“Get the New IRA out of society” urges senior garda

A senior garda officer is urging people in Derry and Donegal to stand up to the New IRA and get them out of society.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell was speaking after giving evidence yesterday at the inquest of Andrew Allen, who was shot dead in Lisfannon in 2012 by a group calling itself “Republican Action Against Drugs”.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, the Detective Inspector said there was no evidence that Andrew Allen was a drug dealer, and he said he believes the same people who killed him were also responsible for the death earlier this year of Lyra Mc Kee in Derry.

He began by stressing the probe into Andrew Allen’s death is very much a live investigation…………