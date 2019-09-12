GAA Programme – Termon Ladies & Minors

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm

On this weeks programme, Tom Comack was joined in studio by Termon Ladies Donegal Senior championship winning captain Emer Gallagher and the championship winning goal keeper Maureen O’Donnell.

Emer and Maureen reflect on the clubs sixth Donegal title and how the team has evolved and the personnel have changed since their last success in 2015.

There was also updates from thee closing stages of the Donegal Minor Football Championship meeting of Gaoth Dobhair and Termon in Convoy, which Termon won by four points.