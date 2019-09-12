Funding sought as LUH Cancer Research project is deemed a success

A cancer research project at Letterkenny University Hospital has been hailed as a success, with funding now being sought to roll out a programme for cancer survivors next year.

The research involved testing the “Moving On” programme, which encourages people who have gone through treatment to improve their lifestyles, and become more healthy.

A group of people were assessed, half of whom received specialist advice and support, and half of whom didn’t. The data is still being analysed, but Oncology Research Nurse Mary Grace Kelly says the initial results are very encouraging…………