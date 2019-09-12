Former Donegal footballer to represent Donegal in Young Entrepreneur final

Former Donegal footballer Martin O’Reilly will be one of 24 finalists in the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition this Sunday, after winning the Donegal and Regional IBYE awards earlier this year.

O’Reilly joined the other finalists in meeting with several government ministers in Dublin to discuss their businesses and ideas, ahead of the finals of the competition.

If he wins the overall IBYE award, he could receive up to €45,000 in investment for his business, O’Reilly Sports in Ballybofey.

O’Reilly said that “I have been lucky enough to have represented Donegal before on the sports field, but this is a new and exciting challenge for me and I am hugely looking forward to the national finals”.