Inishowen Municipal District has been told that not enough is being done by the Office of Public Works to implement improvements at Grianan of Aileach, with Cllr Jack Murray saying he is losing faith.

Just over two and a half years ago, the OPW promised that a conservation management plan would be drawn up and implemented at An Grianan, but Cllr Murray says there’s been no progress since then.

Cllr Murray believes that Donegal County Council should now effectively “go it alone”…………..