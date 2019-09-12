Cllr hits out over Irish Water’s refusal to meet with him

A West Donegal Councillor has hit out at Irish Water as he claims the utility has refused to meet with him

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says people living in Magheraroarty, Glasserchoo, Meenaclady, Derryconor, Curransport and Meenlaragh are frequently going days without water due to bursts in the area.

He says he has requested representatives from Irish Water, several times, to carry out a site visit at the local treatment plant.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says the situation is no longer acceptable:

In response, Irish Water say they have not received a formal request for a meeting with any elected representative about bursts in Co Donegal.

The utility say they held a briefing about the Falcarragh/Gortahork leakage reduction programme works last Friday in Falcarragh where the issue of bursts was raised.

They say it is their intention to provide accurate and up-to-date responses to any queries raised by elected representative as quickly as possible.