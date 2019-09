There’s been a sharp fall in the number of people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures published by the INMO this morning show 21 people waiting, 17 down on yesterday’s figure. Of those waiting this morning, one was on an Emergency Department trolley.

According to the INMO, there were 454 admitted patients awaiting beds across the country this morning, the highest number, 73, at University Hospital, Limerick.