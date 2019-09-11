Still no progress on social housing in rural areas – Mc Guinness

An Inishowen councillor says there seems little point in going to meetings and moving motions, because it appears they are being ignored.

Cllr Bernard Mc Guinness has been pushing to have social housing built in rural areas, and recently proposed that houses be built in the vicinity of rural schools which are in difficulty because of falling numbers.

However, he says this is not being done, and believes larger towns are being prioritised at the expense of rural communities.

He raised the issue at this week’s meeting of Inishowen Municipal District…………….