Inquest finds Andrew Allen was unlawfully killed in 2012

An inquest in Buncrana has heard that the name of a 24 year old man shot dead in Lisfannon in 2012 was included on a list sent to a centre in Derry just months before he was killed. The list was in an envelope that also contained a bullet.

Andrew Allen, a father of two, was shot at a house in Lisfannon in February 2012, and at today;s inquest, the jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

Mr Allen was one of several men forced out of Derry by the group Republican Action Against Drugs, which admitted responsibility for his murder.

Mr Allen’s family have always denied claims he was a drug dealer.