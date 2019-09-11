Four Donegal schools to benefit from Creative Schools initiative

The Arts Council led ‘Creative Schools’ initiative is to be rolled out at more schools across Donegal this year.

The initiative was developed to help children and young people explore and develop their creative sides, and to link them with the arts and creative infrastructure in their local community and nationally.

Four schools in Donegal are included this year, they are; Carndonagh Community School, Keadue National School, Rathdonnell National School and St. Cholmcille National School.

Each school selected for 2019-20 will be provided with a package of support which includes funding and the expertise of a Creative Associate to work with them directly.