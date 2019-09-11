Euro Bronze Medalist Leah Gallen back on Irish soil today

The National Youth Boxing team will arrive back from Bulgaria to Dublin airport today .

Among them will be Raphoe ABC welterweight Leah Gallen who won a bronze medal at the European Youth Boxing Championships in Sofia,

Two wins over German and Turkish opponents secured another medal at a major championships for the Ballybofey teenager who also won bronze at the European Junior’s last year.

The Irish team are expected to arrive into Dublin at around half past five where’s there’s likely to be a large turn-out to greet them.