Donegal’s Leah Gallen back home with European Bronze

Leah Gallen is back on Irish soil with the bronze medal she won at the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria.

Two wins secured a second medal at a major tournament for the Raphoe fighter. After winning bronze at last years European Juniors she stepped up to welterweight in Sofia and reached the semi finals.

A large crowd gathered at Dublin airport for the Ireland team homecoming.

There for Highland Radio Sport was Cóilín Duffy, Leah told him she is over the moon with her achievement:

Cóilín also spoke with Raphoe Boxing Club Chairman Peter O’Donnell who was part of a large Donegal contingent to welcome Leah home at Dublin Airport: