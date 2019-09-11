Donegal’s Leah Gallen back home with European Bronze

Leah Gallen is back on Irish soil with the bronze medal she won at the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria.
Two wins secured a second medal at a major tournament for the Raphoe fighter. After winning bronze at last years European Juniors she stepped up to welterweight in Sofia and reached the semi finals.
A large crowd gathered at Dublin airport for the Ireland team homecoming.
There for Highland Radio Sport was Cóilín Duffy, Leah told him she is over the moon with her achievement:
Cóilín also spoke with Raphoe Boxing Club Chairman Peter O’Donnell who was part of a large Donegal contingent to welcome Leah home at Dublin Airport:
Congrats to the @IABABOXING team that came back from the European Youth Championships this evening with four medals en tow #boxing #ireland @HighlandNews @dublinairport @highlandradio pic.twitter.com/7FSeu7GQPT
— Cóilín Duffy (@coilinduffy) September 11, 2019