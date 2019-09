The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says he’s disappointed at the slow progress being made on the roll out of the Mica redress scheme.

The council’s special sub committee established in June has not yet met, and Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says he now fears no work will be done this side of Christmas

He also expressed disappointment that the issue was not on the agenda for this week’s MD meeting, despite an agreement that it would be: