Donegal County Council is to engage with the Rural Water team to explore the idea of extending the Letterkenny sewerage system.

At present, many homes and businesses in Dromore and Woodlands areas are serviced through septic tanks.

Further talks are to take place between relevant bodies to determine the scope for any such application in order to identify any available funding for this work.

Cllr. Donal Coyle says it’s vital that the issue be taken seriously: