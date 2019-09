There’s two Donegal competitors in action today at the European Masters Championships in Venice.

Finn Valley’s Brian O’Domhnaill has won team Bronze for Ireland.

He set a new personal best and Irish masters record of 46.28 in a very competitive 10k walk.

The Gortahork man will be back in action on Saturday in the 20k walk.

Kathryn McDevitt of Letterkenny AC will run in the 200m this evening.

Finn Valley’s Noreen Bonner and Gloria Donaghey will also compete in the coming days.