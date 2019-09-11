Another man arrested in Strabane bomb attempt probe

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Church View, Strabane on Saturday, have arrested a 33 year old man.

The man was arrested in the Strabane area yesterday and remains in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

In a statement Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said that the investigation is on-going and he is continuing to appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Church View area on the Friday night (6th September) or the early hours of Saturday morning to contact police.

Police believe an orange Fiat Sedici, pizza delivery vehicle that was hijacked in the area of Mount Sion, Ballycolman , Strabane at 9.40pm was used to place the device in Church View at approximately 9.45pm.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled along the following route: Mount Sion, Ballycolman Avenue, Bridge Street, Market Street and Church Street. It was subsequently abandoned on Evish Road, Strabane.

Anyone who was in these areas or who were travelling along any part of this route between 9.40pm and 10.20pm and have dash cam or mobile phone footage are being urged to contact Detectives at Strabane on 101.