There were 38 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning. That’s one down on yesterday’s figure, but Letterkenny had the third highest figure nationally for the second day running.

Of those waiting this morning, eight were on Emergency Department trolleys.

According to the INMO, there were 503 admitted patients awaiting beds across the country this morning, the highest number, 73, at University Hospital, Limerick.